CalMac fleet gets extra ferry on £9M charter

The Scottish Government has chartered the relief vessel MV Alfred from Pentland Ferries for nine months, at a cost of £1 million per month, to improve resilience in CalMac’s struggling fleet.

Transport Scotland’s investment of around £9 million will cover berthing dues, fuel, commercial charter rate and other costs.

The ferry operator CalMac will engage with communities and confirm the details of her deployment in due course.

“After an extensive search of the second-hand market for a vessel that could provide resilience to the fleet, agreement has been reached with Pentland Ferries to provide MV Alfred on a time charter,” CalMac said.

“The vessel has never operated or completed berthing trials on any of CalMac’s routes so, when she is available, she will conduct berthing trials before joining the fleet.

“Pentland Ferries expect MV Alfred to be available to CalMac from 18 April 2023, when she will begin berthing trials.

“The vessel design/capability is not optimised to operate to our existing ports or deliver any of the existing timetabled services, and so can only be deployed to serve a limited number of islands across the network including Islay and Arran, subject to the successful completion of berthing trials.

“We are currently working on deployment plans. Further information on her deployment will be published once we have completed these trials.

“While MV Alfred will primarily be used for resilience purposes – covering periods when a vessel is unavailable – she may also provide additional freight sailings when not required for disruption cover.

“The resilience MV Alfred offers to the network is very much welcomed, particularly given the challenges we are currently facing.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with Pentland Ferries to charter the MV Alfred, bringing improved resilience to the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network.

“This is a key step in our longer term commitment to retain a fully crewed vessel in the fleet for this purpose, as set out in the draft Islands Connectivity Plan.

“The Scottish Government is committed to improving the lifeline ferry fleet and better meeting the needs of island communities. Since May 2021, we have bought and deployed an additional vessel in the MV Loch Frisa, chartered the MV Arrow and now the MV Alfred to provide additional capacity, commissioned four new vessels and progressed investment to improve key ports and harbours.”

Robbie Drummond, CalMac’s Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted that MV Alfred will be joining the CalMac fleet, her addition will provide much-needed resilience.

“While her design means that she can only operate to some ports, having this extra vessel will help support the rest of the fleet during times of annual maintenance or disruption.”

CalMac said the MV Alfred has a carrying capacity of 98 PCUs (Passenger Car equivalent Units) and 230 passengers. There is no retail offering onboard.

It added: “Although MV Alfred has similar vehicle carrying capacity to existing vessels such as MVs Caledonian Isles, Clansman and Hebrides, on a practical basis it is likely that the overall capacity offered would be reduced due to increased turnaround times, passage times and additionally the limitation of length of the working day due to the crewing model.

“Most deployment options may require some form of ramp modifications.” The vessel is ‘single-ended’, and a turnaround time of approximately 45 minutes is needed.

“CalMac plan to base MV Alfred at Campbeltown to avoid disruption at already constrained ports and allowing easy repositioning.

“Funded by Transport Scotland, the vessel will be on charter from Pentland Ferries – who will be responsible for delivery of the service, and will retain full operational, technical and safety management of the vessel, including maintenance, repair, overhaul and provision of crew throughout the charter period.”