Apply for Croft House Grant, says Jenni Minto
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Jenni Minto MSP is encouraging crofters living in Argyll and Bute to apply for the Croft House Grant.
The grant will help crofters maximise the full potential of their croft and attract people to remote and rural communities.
The grant scheme, which launched in 2007, has helped 1,100 households in rural or island communities upgrade or build new homes in their crofts, backed by over £24.2 million of funding from the Scottish Government
Ms Minto said: “Argyll and Bute has a proud crofting history, and it is right that these traditions are supported and protected, so that it can continue to bring wealth and opportunities to the community for generations to come.”