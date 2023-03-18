Argyll and Bute pupils’ results increase
Young people in Argyll and Bute are achieving well according to updated 2022 exam results.
The data was published by the Scottish Qualifications Association (SQA), following the appeals process.
Advanced Higher passes in Argyll and Bute have risen by 1.8 per cent to 85.5 per cent through successful appeals – 2.9 per cent higher than the national average.
The new figures show that Higher passes have also increased by 1.4 per cent to 80.9 per cent – 1.6 per cent higher than the national average.
The Council’s Policy Lead for Education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “We are committed to driving forward educational attainment, achievement and outcomes for young people in Argyll and Bute, whether through traditional SQA examinations, or a wider range of achievement awards and accreditations.”