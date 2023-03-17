Thought for the Week, March 17 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

I love the cold, frosty mornings when the sky is clear and blue and the sun bright and warm.

As the sun rises over the hill opposite, its bright light creeps across the moor until it falls on the roof of the shed next to the house.

The roof is white with frost but as it warms in the sunlight, it begins to sparkle with thousands of tiny lights which slowly get larger and brighter as they join together to make bigger drops.

Soon the drops begin to run down the corrugated steel sheets and drip off the edge onto the floor below, wetting it with big drips of pure water.

After a few minutes, the roof is transformed from an icy white to a warm black surface which quickly dries in the gathering heat of the sun. What a difference the light makes.

We often struggle with three basic issues in life. Identity – who am I? Importance – do I matter? Impact – what is my place in life?

We can feel unsure or negative about any or all of these questions when we try to look inside ourselves to find the answers.

We need something beyond ourselves to make sense. More accurately, we need a person. That person is Jesus.

In the light of Jesus, everything changes. True, we will still grapple with the questions but looking beyond ourselves to Jesus can help us put into perspective things about ourselves and the things that happen around us.

A prayer for this week is that you might find some time to think how you could come alongside Jesus and experience the difference He makes.

Springbank Church, Campbeltown.