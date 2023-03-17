Police files – March 17 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Cannabis possession

Police officers on patrol stopped and search a man under the Misuse of Drugs Act at 6pm on Thursday March 9, at West Bank Road, Ardrishaig. It is alleged that 1g of Cannabis was found to be in possession of the man. The 29-year-old was issued with a recorded police warning and the cannabis was seized.

Drug found

At Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead, police officers on patrol stopped a vehicle at 2am on Saturday March 11 and search it, and the male driver, under the Misuse of Drugs Act. It is alleged that 7.9g of cannabis was found to be in possession of the man. The 44-year-old, was issued with a recorded police warning and the cannabis was seized.

Controlled substance

A vehicle was stopped and searched by police officers on patrol at 9.50pm on Friday March 3, on the A83, near Lochgilphead. The occupants were also searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. It is alleged that 74g of cannabis was found to be in possession of a male passenger. The 17-year-old, was charged and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Assault

At 6pm on Friday March 10, at Meadows Place, Lochgilphead, police were called to a report of an alleged assault by a man on a woman. A man was identified to police and subsequently arrested. Following interview, a 53-year-old man, was charged with assault and with an undertaking to attend court at a later date. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.