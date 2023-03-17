Nothing fun about bare Tarbert playpark

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A councillor representing Tarbert has lamented the state of the village’s Cil Andreis playpark.

Alastair Redman was in the village as part of a North Kintyre tour to speak to residents of the ward he serves and told the Advertiser: “I have received numerous reports from people in Tarbert about the playpark next to the school carpark still remaining unfinished.

“There is practically no play equipment for children to use.

“I have visited the site myself and I share local residents’ justifiable disappointment about this, and will continue to lobby for the necessary work to be completed.”

A council report from autumn 2022 lists Cil Andreis as a ‘high priority’ for redevelopment, along with Ardrishaig’s King George V playpark, situated by the football pitch above the village.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “The council has received Scottish Government funding to help make some improvements to existing playparks.

“Argyll and Bute has 28 playparks eligible for a share of this funding, including the Cil Andreis park.

“The funding is unlikely to deliver everything everyone would like for their playpark, so we want to work with communities in deciding how best to use the funding and will be seeking views in the near future.”