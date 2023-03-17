Leader – Friday March 17 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

This week’s Advertiser features some pieces on the ways of the past.

From hardy agrarian living in an 18th century Argyll township, to the historical obscenity of slavery, which was put in retrospective spotlight at Tayvallich hall this month.

Scotland’s culpability in this crime against humanity on an industrial scale is often understated, but an even half-hearted examination is clear from a maritime and ‘entrepreneurial’ perspective.

It is important to highlight it and educate the next generation on the wrong, whether on a city tour around Glasgow’s Jamaica Street and the Clydeside, or hearing a historian speak at a village hall in North Knapdale.

As a nation we are doing a bit better at facing up to it.

“Seniors take on scammers” features in the Districts section of the paper.

This is a timely reminder from police in Argyll, and always worth repeating – and especially in an era of rapid digital advancement, when people who are set in their technological ways or lack confidence can quickly feel out of their depth – that if an online offer, email, or traditional phone call, looks or sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.