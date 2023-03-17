Kilted luck strikes twice in Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A second Tarbert man has won big on the Kilted Lottery, just months after Blair Mackay won £100,000 at Christmas last year.

Alan Barclay was delighted to win a Golf R or the equivalent £30,000 in cash from a £5.99, plus a few other prizes which took his total winnings up to £37,000.

A spokesperson for the Kilted Lottery – an online lottery organisation – said that since Blair’s win in December, there had a marked uptake in players from the Tarbert and Argyll area.

Alan said: “Obviously I was delighted to win the car, although I took the cash alternative and, what with the cost of living and everything, I used the opportunity to pay off loans, credit cards and an overdraft.

“I plan to use some towards a couple of holidays in the near future; I will be island hopping around Thailand next month and maybe a few short European holidays over the summer.

“I also might buy a new car if need be.”

Kilted Competitions are based in Montrose, Angus and offer entrants the opportunity to win money and other prizes, including cars and holidays for an entry fee.

The draws are then run live on their social media using a random number generator to draw the winning tickets.