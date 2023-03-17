FROM OUR FILES – March 17 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday March 15, 2013

Police and Coastguard checks reveal defects on every vessel

Every boat checked by police and coastguards during safety checks in Tarbert and

Campbeltown were found with defects – one serious enough to be detained.

Organised as part of Operation Myriad, inspections were carried out over Thursday

and Friday last week, with seven boats checked.

Led by Campbeltown CID along with the Special Port Unit, the Maritime and

Coastguard agency (MCA), Marine Scotland and Revenue and Customs, the

inspections also saw boats checked for offences linked to drugs, illegal immigration

and terrorism.

Two of the three vessels checked in Tarbert were found with serious problems and

one requiring minor repair.

No one was charged or arrested as a result.

Four boats were checked in Campbeltown, with one found so unsafe it was detained at

the port until essential repairs were made; two were found to have serious deficiencies

requiring urgent repair and one a minor repair.

A spokeswoman for the MCA admitted it was unusual for every boat checked to be

found with faults, but added it was just like an MOT

She said: “One vessel’s defects were deemed serious enough to see it not allowed to sail.

“It may not have been able to cope in an emergency.

“Repairs will be made in a matter of days and once complete the boat will be allowed

to sail again.

“With the major deficiencies again they will have to be repaired sooner rather than

later.”

The boat inspections coincided with road vehicle checks throughout the week.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday March 21 2003

Tourist board wind farm concern



The controversial issue of wind farms came under the spotlight at the annual general

meeting of the Argyll, the Isles, Loch Lomond, Stirling and the Trossachs Area

Tourist Board.

Almost 200 delegates at the meeting at Loch Lomond Shores, Balloch, heard that

applications for 57 wind farms, with at least 2,000 wind turbines, are being considered

by local authorities across Scotland.

A large number of these are in scenic parts of the tourist board area.

Philip Norris of Lyall Cliff Guest House, Dunoon, who led the discussion, said: “While

I am in favour of making great use of renewable energy sources, there is an overall

emphasis on developing wind farms, which could seriously impact on tourism, since

surveys consistently confirm visitors are attracted to the area because of its special

scenic qualities and the unspoiled nature of the landscape.”

Other issues discussed including the impact of the impending war on Iraq on local

tourism and future transport and road improvement plans.

In his review, chairman Billy Petrie referred to the resilience of the tourism industry against such a background.

“Tourism is the main engine of the local economy and is now worth £616 million a

year, supporting 20,000 jobs,” he said.

“I am confident it will continue to be a major force for good in all parts of the boards

area, long after other industries have come and gone.”

Mr Petrie highlighted projects like the tourism complex at the southern end of Loch

Lomond, the Falkirk Wheel, the Millennium Link and the Argyll Atlantic islands

programme, which is helping islanders showcase the heritage of their islands more

effectively – as being achievements of the past year.

He said forging partnerships with other area tourist boards and VisitScotland has

allowed the board to tap into European funding to bolster marketing campaigns.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, March 18, 1983

Fish plant fears

Hopes for the reopening of Tarbert’s fish factory, closed last year, appear to be

premature, with the parent company in Fraserburgh having taken the decision not to

start production next month as had been hoped.

There had been hopes in the village that the factory would be opening again next

month, with the owners, DM McRae having stated when the operation closed that it

could well reopen on a seasonal basis.

However, a spokesman for the company said yesterday that although no final decision

has been taken, there were at the moment no plans for businesses resuming at the

Tarbert premises in the near future.

The manager of the Tarbert operation, Mr Harold Scott, said: “There have been lots of

rumours in the town but there has been no specific decision taken as to the future of

the plant.”

Any decision, he said, would have to be taken in Fraserburgh and he had heard

nothing from his superiors on the subject.

Although there was little hope that the operations would resume at their former scale, there has been high hopes that small-scale production would begin, possibly next month.

Councillor Dan Johnson, who took a very active part in the efforts to maintain production last year, said this week that he hoped the business would resume at the factory.

He said that he had heard some time ago that production would resume, albeit on a

smaller scale but he had heard nothing since.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday March 19 1963

Sunday at work wanted at Lochgilphead

Town council give OK to housing contractors



Before Lochgilphead Town Council at the monthly meeting on Monday was a request

by a firm of plasterers for permission to carry out Sunday working on the council’s

eighth housing development in Union Street.

The architects, E and J Lindsey and Co who forwarded the request, commented: “It

may be that local opinion is against the proposal.”

The schedules for the house building carry an embargo on Sunday work.

Bailie William McCracken, before the council approved the application provided

Sunday work was absolutely necessary, said a number of objectors “would be among

those who would be very annoyed if they could not get television on Sundays”.

In the letter to the council, the architects stated that the plasterers, who were already

subcontractors on the site, had already been given permission by Messrs Arnott

MacLeod, the main contractors, provided there were no extra costs.

Dean of Guild MacKellar, housing convener, said the schedule contained a “no

Sunday work” clause.

He assumed the request followed difficulties experienced by the subcontractors in

getting men to come from the city and less opportunities for overtime.

“It is only natural the city plasterers would wish to put in as many hours as they can

and we have got to suffer some things to get a job done,” he added.

Provost Dougald MacBrayne said a certain percentage of townsfolk would not like to

see Sunday work being done, and in the past the town council had tried to obviate

this.

“It may well be,” said Provost MacBrayne, “that unless the plasterers can get overtime,

they will not come to Lochgilphead.”

Bailie Philip Lear said the council should not approve the application for the Sunday

work unless it was absolutely necessary but if they did so he would want to know the

subcontractor’s reasons for the application.

“We don’t know what lies behind his proposal,” he complained, “it isn’t stated.”

Dean of Guild MacKellar said they probably all knew what the reason was; the city

tradesmen wanted more money, but even if approval was not granted, the work would

be done, but when?

Councillor David Wilson said Sunday working on council housing was nothing new

in Lochgilphead for he could state definitely that work was carried out on the Sabbath

on the Front Street and Brodie Crescent schemes.

Bailie McCracken stated that he was a steady churchgoer but in his mind the real Christian attitude to adopt in the present circumstances was to house the people and if

this involved Sunday work, let them get on with it.

He added that life went on just the same on Sundays, animals had to be fed and bryes

mucked, and he never heard of an objection to that.

“What is important in my opinion is that there is nothing morally wrong and our first

consideration should be to hurry up and finish the job. This is very necessary for the

welfare of the community,” he said.

Dean of Guild MacKellar, a former baker, added that he had for over 40 years worked

particularly on Sundays but nobody had ever objected to buying his bread because it

was made on a Sunday.

It was agreed that the council grant approval and asked the firm to work on Sundays

only if it is absolutely necessary.