Chance to flag up the Coronation

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Primary pupils across Argyll and Bute have a chance to make history by designing a special Argyll and Bute Flag for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Argyll and Bute Council has invited pupils in primaries one to seven to take part in a special competition to create a unique flag that will help the area mark this historic occasion.

Youngsters have until March 31 to pass their entry on to their headteacher who will then send it to the Education Service.

Flag designs should fit on an A4 landscape page – but other than that, there are no limits on colours, designs or ideas.

Judges will comprises Councillor Yvonne McNeilly who is the policy lead councillor for education; executive director with responsibility for education Douglas Hendry, head of education (wellbeing, inclusion and achievement) Jennifer Crocket, and Wendy Brownlie, head of education for performance and improvement.

The panel will have the difficult task of choosing one winner from each of the council’s four administrative areas and will also select one overall winner, whose design will be made into a full-size flag to be flown at Argyll and Bute Council’s headquarters, Kilmory, on Friday May 5, getting Coronation weekend off to a flying start in Argyll and Bute.

The overall winner and their school will each get a framed replica of their flag to keep – with an extra prize for the school too. Area winners will also receive framed replicas of their designs and special certificates of commendation.

Education lead Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “I know that we have so many talented pupils in Argyll and Bute who love painting, drawing and creating. I am sure they will create some amazing Coronation flag designs and I am really looking forward to seeing them all. It will be an extremely difficult job to choose the winners.”

Pupils should make sure their headteacher has all entries by noon on Friday March 31. Designs should be in a format that can be sent by email – scanned copies or photographs are ideal.