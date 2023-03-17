Argyll scouts get out and about

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scout Adventures Lochgoilhead was the chosen venue for a thrilling and exhilarating weekend for Lochgilphead’s 19th Argyll Scout Group.

Running from Friday March 3 to Sunday March 5, 92 members ranging from six-year-old beavers to 17-year-old explorers and their leaders shared in a wide range of adventurous activities.

Brave beavers conquered their fears to take on new challenges including climbing Jacob’s ladder, steering a powerboat, and taking to Loch Goil on the rafts they themselves had helped build.

Courageous cubs, scouts and explorers took on more advanced challenges, including abseiling down a rockface, tackling a high ropes activity, kayaking and canoeing, bushcraft and mountain biking.

On Saturday evening as darkness fell, beavers and cubs gathered round a lively campfire for stories and songs, while scouts and explorers participated in an energetic wide game in the darkness of the forest.

Anne Smart, Argyll district commissioner, who organised the camp, said: “These adventurous activities help the young people to improve their mental and physical health.

“Tackling activities not previously encountered, helps them to improve self-esteem and confidence by working outside their comfort zone.

“All activities at the centre are in a controlled environment where risks are acknowledged and mitigated so that the young people feel safe and confident to tackle the challenges.”

David Smart, group scout leader, said: “The 19th Argyll Scout Group is most grateful to

funders Argyll and Bute Council, Generation CashBack and MAYDS whose contributions allowed us to reduce the cost of the trip, making it more affordable for participants.

“We thank them sincerely for their generosity.”