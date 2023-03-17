Aquaculture ace Craig wins learner award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Fish farm manager Craig Johnstone is clearly a catch for his employer, after winning an industry award for his combined work and study.

Craig, from Tarbert, won the Aquaculture Learner of the Year at the ALBAS – or the Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills – which took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Dunblane Hydro last Thursday evening (March 9).

Craig is studying a technical apprenticeship in aquaculture through UHI Shetland, while working as a site manager for Bakkafrost Scotland on the island of Gigha.

Craig said: “Thanks to Lantra Scotland for selecting me for these awards, and to my tutors at UHI Shetland and employers at Bakkafrost Scotland, who have stuck with me throughout.

“It’s an honour to be recognised in this way.”

More than 230 finalists, event supporters, employers, training providers and industry leaders attended the awards evening, including Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands.

The winners and runners-up for ALBAS 2023 were chosen by an independent judging panel made up of influential figures from across the land-based and aquaculture sector, chaired by Keith Paterson of Forestry and Land Scotland.

The ALBAS are organised by Lantra, the sector skills council for the land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation industries.

According to Liz Barron-Majerik, Scotland director at Lantra, said: “We have again had some fantastic entries for the ALBAS, and everyone who was nominated should be very proud of their achievements.

“Our learners are literally the best of the best from a sector crucial to the economy, our communities and for the environment.”

To find out more about the ALBAS, visit www.scotland.lantra.co.uk/learner-year