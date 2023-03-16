Star hit five to keep league hopes alive

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead Red Star 5-3 Glynhill Moorcroft

Scottish Amateur Football League

Premier Division

Lochgilphead Red Star put on a five-star show at home last Saturday against rivals Glynhill Moorcroft.

After losing out to league leaders Arthurlie in recent weeks, the RJD-Brickwork-sponsored Star were looking to seal a precious three points to keep the pressure on the Barrhead side at the summit.

Star took the early initiative when Craig Millar put the hosts 1-0 after eight minutes played.

Star’s lead was doubled on 39 minutes through some quick thinking from Aaron Moore, who after initially trying to play in team mate Ciaran McPhie, pounced onto his own pass after everyone else had stopped anticipating an offside call, and squared the ball to McPhie for a tap in.

Into the second half, Glynhill came out in attacking fashion but Star hit their Renfrew-based visitors on the break with one of their key men this season McPhie, breaking clear to slot home for 3-0.

Glynhill scrambled a goal back to make it 3-1 with an hour of the match played.

Star then appeared to manage the match and alleviate the slight pressure, but this was a false sense of security as Glynhill broke away on the counter attack only minutes later and clawed the score back to 3-2.

The crazy spell of end-to-end continued as McPhie grabbed his third and Star’s fourth to give the home side a 4-2 lead.

Glynhill did not give up, though, and scored a third goal almost immediately, after Star had failed to clear their defensive lines.

Red Star add a fifth to finally make the game safe, after McPhie broke clear again.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Star travel to Bearsden Academy to play Baljaffray, with a 2pm kick off, looking to keep the pressure on league leaders and title favourites Arthurlie.