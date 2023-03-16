New housing open day in Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Four brand-new homes were officially unveiled in Tarbert last Thursday, a development hailed as “a blessing” for the village.

Situated at Oakhill, near the Cil Andreis sports field, the four homes were unveiled to the assembled public, including future tenants, councillors past and present, and representatives from the construction industry – including public housing developer ACHA.

Both serving Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman and former councillor Anne Horn paid tribute to the efforts of the late John McAlpine, who had championed the cause of affordable housing in the village.

Mrs Horn told the Advertiser: “These houses are a blessing for the families who have waited a long time for them.

“These are new beginnings for them and will help them to settle in the village.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the work John McAlpine did on affordable housing in Tarbert.

“It is very sad that he is not here today to see this development but he would have been delighted with it.”

Each home features a back garden and a paved front driveway, looking on to the village sports pitches.

The £904,000 construction project was given the go-ahead in July 2021 with MacLeod Construction contracted to carry out the works.