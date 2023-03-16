Moore’s Binos have summit in mind

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead footballer Kieran Moore was in action for Stirling Albion from the start again last Saturday as the former Red Star member played his part in a crucial SPFL League Two win.

Moore played 79 minutes of the Forthbank Stadium side’s enthralling 2-1 home victory over Lothian strugglers Bonnyrigg Rose.

A 94th-minute winner from the ‘Binos’, continued the purple patch of form which has seen Moore earn a run of league starts after some limited game time either side of the festive period.

On Tuesday evening March 14 Moore and teammates were due to face Dumbarton in a massive, top-of-the-table clash against the fourth-tier leaders, who after last weekend’s matches sat two points clear of Stirling, having played a game more.

The teams were due to face-off last Tuesday March 7 but the fixture was called off because of a frozen pitch.

Meanwhile, Lochgilphead youngster and Partick Thistle player Zander MacKenzie was an unused substitute in his side’s ‘bore draw’, a 0-0 away to Greenock Morton, last Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old MacKenzie has picked up a handful of appearances for the ‘Jags’ in league and cup competitions this season, with his club vying for promotion to the SPFL Premiership through the play-offs.