Announcements – March 17, 2023

DEATHS

BARRETT – Peacefully at home, 13 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, on March, 13 2023, Margaret Skiverton Sweeney, in her 80th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Jack Barrett and a much loved mum, nana and great-nana. Funeral Service Private. The cortege will leave Burnside Cottages, Stewarton on Friday March, 17 at 12.30 p.m. travelling into Campbeltown, down Main Street and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may pay your last respects to Margaret along our route.

CRAMOND – Peacefully at Ardfenaig Home, Ardrishaig, on March 10, 2023, Kathleen (Kit) Cramond, in her 84th year. Formerly of Brodie Crescent, Lochgilphead. Beloved younger daughter of the late Flora and Jack Cramond. Dear sister of Jackie and the late Bruce. Cherished aunt and sister-in-law. Funeral service will be held in the Lorne Street Funeral Parlour on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11.30am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

SHEPARD – Peacefully, at home, on March 8, 2023, Cora Shepard (nee McCulloch) in her 96th year, 130 Meadowfoot Road, West Kilbride and formerly of 1 Roading Cottages, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late James Shepard (Jim), much loved mother of Cora-Lynn and Alison, mother-in-law of Richard and Nick and loving gran of Alastair and Iona. Service will take place in the West Kilbride Parish Church, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 1.30pm. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Inner Wheel, Campbeltown.

WOTHERSPOON – On March 8, 2023, suddenly at home, Elizabeth Doris Wotherspoon, nee Gillespie, in her 86th year, beloved wife of the late Malcolm Wotherspoon and much loved mother of Rosalyn, dear sister of Melvyn, sister-in-law of Eileen, mother-in-law of James, beloved aunt, and dear Granny of Callum. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, on Tuesday March 21 at 12noon, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Inveraray Parish Church.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MACGILP – Ebbie and Anne, the family of the late Dugald MacGilp, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent very sad loss. Special thanks to paramedics, ambulance crew and staff at Lorne and Islands Hospital Oban for their exceptional care of Dugald. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for a meaningful and caring service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Grey Gull, Ardrishaig for an excellent purvey and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations made to Ward B, Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban totalled £1225, with grateful thanks to all who contributed.

IN MEMORIAM

MACDOUGALL – In precious memory of our son, Alasdair MacDougall, who was tragically taken from us on March 13, 2007.

Losing you Alasdair is the worst thing to happen. It should never have happened to you and it never gets any easier.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts, loved always and sorely missed

– Mum and Dad. C u later xxx

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our grandson, nephew and cousin Alasdair, sadly taken from us on March 13, 2007. You are always in our thoughts.

– From your family, Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig and away xxx

MACVICAR – In loving memory of our mum, Peggy who passed away on March 16, 2015.

The world changes from year to year

Our lives from day to day

but the love and memories we have for you

will never go away

Miss you so much mum

– Lots of love from all the family xxx

McGEACHY – In loving memory of Margaret Died 18, 2010.

I don’t remember days, I remember moments we shared.

Aye fond kiss sweet lady.

– Leslie and family.