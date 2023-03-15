Get spring cleaning with ReMake Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

This spring The GRAB Trust’s ReMake Argyll project looks to invigorate communities with spring workshops across the county.

On the back of the successful series of Eco-Xmas Crafting workshops held last year, Remake staff, along with the project’s valued volunteers, will be delivering a range of sessions to Remake Spring Cleaning.

Remake Argyll Spring Cleaning Workshops will include both in-person workshops and postal/online resource kits designed for island and more rural communities – although communities will need to source their own repurposed materials.

Offering an alternative take on modern cleaning tools, ReMake Argyll encourages communities to do away with plastic sponges and harsh cleaning sprays and take a more economical and ecological approach to keeping households clean and tidy.

Plastic sponges not only spend hundreds of years contributing to plastic pollution once they have been thrown away, they also wash micro-plastics down your drain every time you use them.

It’s not just the micro-plastics that are not good for the waterways, with many of Argyll’s households relying on septic tanks there are a number of modern chemicals that can wreak havoc on personal sewage systems.

They do this by damaging or even killing the bacteria the system relies on to break down solids within the septic tank.

If the bacteria within the septic tank are killed, major problems can occur, including the tank clogging up, groundwater pollution and more.

However, by using repurposed materials and everyday household items people can enjoy a fresh and clean home, save money, protect the sewage system and look after the planet by easily making their own cleaning tools and products!

These workshops are made available with funding from the National Lottery Community fund.

To find out more or request a ReMake Spring Cleaning session in your community, email The GRAB Trust at remake@grab.org.uk