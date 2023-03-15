Big 4-0 for Mid Argyll country dance
The Mid Argyll branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society is 40 this year – and to mark the milestone the members are organising a celebratory knees-up.
The dance takes place tomorrow (Saturday March 18) in Ardrishaig Public Hall.
Kim Ritchie, the society chairperson in Mid Argyll, said: “There will be music by the incomparable Ian Muir and his band, and the usual delicious buffet.
“Guests of honour are two former chairpersons of the RSCDS.
“The evening kicks off at 7.30pm.”