Support offer to young victims or witnesses of crime

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A children’s youth care charity is rolling out a new service in Argyll and Bute to support children and young people who have been a victim of or have witnessed a crime.

SAFE is led by Kibble – a national care provider for children and young people in the UK – and will be available for five-25-year-olds to access online, with the option to travel for face-to-face meetings if preferred.

The service also offers support to teachers and professionals who are seeking guidance or assistance in caring appropriately for a young person who has experienced crime.

SAFE is completely free for families and professionals to access and is run by a team of clinical psychologists and systemic family psychotherapists who provide therapeutic care, guidance and advocacy opportunities to those using the service.

In addition, Kibble is providing its own systemic support, psychological advice and consultation to professionals who assist victims or witnesses, such as social workers, teachers and the third sector.

The charity also hopes to work with other support services to uncover partnerships and provide training where required.

Jim Gillespie, chief executive officer at Kibble, said: “Crime and violence can have a massive ripple effect on a young person’s development – whether they are a victim or a witness.

“We’re talking about children as young as five experiencing or witnessing violence and abuse, so it’s absolutely vital we provide them with an open door to support services that can help them on the road to recovery. However, we know that is not always the case.

“The SAFE service will help fill that void and allow young people – and professionals – easy access to industry leading support and guidance that is tailored to the needs of the individual.

The service can be accessed through a referral programme.

The programme has been funded by the Scottish Government Victim Centred Approach Fund for an initial period of three years.

Those concerned about a young person and would like to make a referral to the SAFE service should email safe@kibble.org or call 0141 471 1850.

Likewise, referral forms can be accessed on https://www.kibble.org/safe-children-and-family-support-after-crime/