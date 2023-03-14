Drama production underway in Strachur

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Strachur Youth Drama has started rehearsals for its big production The Wonderful Journey to Oz.

Planned to take to the stage in June in four performances, the production’s main characters have been chosen and rehearsals and line-learining are well underway.

However,there are still openings for anyone who wants to participate as volunteers are still being sought for stage hands, lighting and sound engineers, wardrobe assistants, scenery advisors and painters.

Come along and help Dorothy and Toto defeat the Wicked Witches of the East and West; embark on a quest to “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” with three new friends who are “Off to see the Wizard”; then once “Over the Rainbow” gain a brain, a heart and courage to return home.

All ages are welcome and rehearsals are, for seniors, Monday 4.30-9pm and juniors Mondays 6-7pm. Contact Sheena by email: sheena.dowse@sky.com