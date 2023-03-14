Amanda heads to Ukraine
Amanda Duffy-Brown, one of Mid Argyll Helps Ukriane’s co-ordinators set out for Ukraine, via Poland, today.
She will be joining Helen Will, organiser of Global Food Train for Ukraine, in Edinburgh before the pair set off for Europe.
They will be distributing humanitarian aid to various areas of Ukraine and handing over two signed Saltire flags from Mid Argyll supporters.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Mid Argyll Helps Ukriane has sent 14 deliveries to the country with aid.