Scotland’s best beach awards nominations open

Each year environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful celebrates the enormous efforts of staff and volunteers across Scotland’s wonderful beaches and are now accepting applications for Scotland’s Beach Awards 2023.

Last year the charity marked 30 years since the first two beaches in Scotland received awards – Gullane Bents in East Lothian and St Andrews West Sands in Fife – and 53 beaches were awarded.

Now, Keep Scotland Beautiful wants to recognise even more beaches and is calling on coastal community groups, beach managers and local authorities to make applications for their local beach.

Jamie Ormiston, awards officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “If you’re proud of your local beach and want to showcase its qualities, I encourage you to apply.”

Award winning beaches are assessed against a range of criteria including access, safety, cleanliness and community involvement and is open to all beach types, including those not designated as a bathing water.

The deadline for applications for Scotland’s Beach Awards is 31 March. Visit Scotland’s Beach Awards | Keep Scotland Beautiful to read the criteria and find out more information.