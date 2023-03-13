Inveraray seconds and Col-Glen triumphant

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Shinty Round Up – Saturday March 11 2023

The wintery weather failed to prevent a significant part of the shinty schedule going ahead on Saturday March 11 2023.

Mowi Premiership

Newtonmore 4 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Iain Robinson and Michael Russell both scored twice as Newtonmore beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-0 at the Eilan.

‘More’s Steven Macdonald completed his three-match suspension but Fraser MacKintosh returned to the side. GMA were missing Jamie McFadyen, Brian Slattery and Calum McLay.

Newtonmore built up a two-goal interval lead with Iain Robinson scoring on 15 and 22 minutes. Indeed, Robinson could have had a first half hat-trick, but GMA keeper Jonathon Oates saved his attempt from the penalty spot.

‘More have been fielding Michael Russell in attack as he nurses an injury and he made it 3-0 on 54 minutes.

When referee Martin MacLean pointed to the penalty spot for a second time on 81 minutes, Michael Russell stepped up to score his second goal of the game and make it 4-0.

Kyles Athletic 2 Caberfeidh 2

Kyles Athletic and Caberfeidh both won their opening game of the season, and each led in their match at Tighnabruaich before having to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Innes MacDonald put Kyles ahead on 42 minutes. Will Cowie pressured the Inveraray full back just outside the box with the defender attempting to slip the ball wide to safety. However, Innes MacDonald read the play and pounced to intercept, taking a touch forward to the right and then hitting a backhand strike into the top corner of the net on the angle from outside the box.

Kyles were unable to take the lead into the break though with Craig Morrison levelling with a trademark goal on 44 minutes. A long ball reached Craig Morrison around the penalty spot and he took a touch before blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

It was Craig Morrison again on 61 with his fourth goal of the season. Kevin Bartlett played a ball through to Morrison who rolled his marker to go one-on-one with the keeper before pushing the ball home to make it 2-1.

However, Scott MacDonald earned Kyles a point when he made it 2-2 on 70 minutes. Robbie MacLeod played the ball out wide towards Scott MacDonald and keeper raced from his line to intercept. However, Scott MacDonald just got to the ball first and, from 25 yards out, he fell over as his backhand strike bounced into the bottom left corner of the open goal from a tight angle.

Mowi National Division

Kilmallie 5 Inveraray 3

Kilmallie are early National Division leaders after beating Inveraray 5-3 at the Canal Parks.

Kilmallie manager Johnny Morrison was unavailable so club stalwart Peter Jackson took the side. He was without Lewis Birrell and Frankie Innes.

Inveraray manager Andy Watt had Allan MacDonald free of his one-game ban and he started in attack.

The hosts went ahead on 16 minutes through Shane O’Rua. Kilmallie again fielded former boss Martin Stewart at full forward, and he gathered a long ball before playing in the impressive Shane O’Rua who finished well past Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan.

Calum MacDougall added a second from a tight angle on the right on 20 minutes and Martin Stewart made it 3-0 on 38 minutes when he held off his marker and pushed the ball by a defender before crashing a half-volley into the net.

Inveraray’s Fraser Watt was always a threat and he pulled a goal back on 40 minutes to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Fraser Watt scored again, beating keeper Kevin Toye, to make it 3-2 just a couple of minutes into the second half but there was to be no comeback as Calum MacDougall completed his hat-trick with efforts on 73 and 82 minutes.

His second goal was again on the angle on the right whilst his third came when Martin Stewart got to the ball ahead of his marker before flicking the ball back between his legs to MacDougall, who was making an overlapping run, and he made no mistake.

Fraser Watt completed his hat-trick on 84 minutes to make the final score 5-3.

Inveraray’s Andy Watt said, following the game: “Again today the players’ effort and attitude was brilliant.

“Kilmallie away is a tough fixture but I hinestly thought there wasn’t much between the two teams despite the result.

“We played some really good shinty today but unfortunately came out on the wrong end of the result again.

“It’s been a tough start to the league for us, so it’s important we continue to train well as a group and put all our focus into our next game.”

Aidan Love followed up his excellent showing in the previous week’s win at Strathglass with another stand-out performance.

Glenurquhart 1 Col Glen 2

Col Glen are settling well into their first season in the Mowi National Division as they followed up the previous week’s draw with Oban Celtic with a 2-1 victory over Glenurquhart at Blairbeg – their first National Division win.

Col Glen took the lead after just 3 minutes through Andrew MacVicar and Dan MacDonald made it 2-0 on 22 minutes.

Glen’s David MacLennan pulled a goal back on 29 minutes but Col Glen were not to be denied.

Mowi South Division 2

Inveraray 5 Aberdour 0

The Inveraray second team defeated the Aberdour second team 5-0 at the Winterton.

Ewan Donnan netted on 24 and 30 minutes to make it 2-0 at the break with Ben Cameron adding a third on 51 minutes.

Late goals from Craig Taylor on 88 minutes and Kayden MacKinlay a minute later rounded off the 5-0 victory.

There was praise from Inveraray manager Andrew McMurdo for his team: “All round today the performance was much better than last weekend.

“There was more balance to the side and that allowed us to play our game.

“To be able to keep a clean sheet and score five goals against a decent side speaks volumes for how the team are adapting to what is being asked of them.”

He said there were still areas for improvement but with training these would be ironed out in due course.

Special mention of Kayden McKinlay, who scored his first goal on his competitive debut with the team.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)