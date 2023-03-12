Dunoon author and artist celebrates book launch

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Dunoon artist and author Don McNeil DA is celebrating the publication of his book, A Path Less Trodden – One man.

Alongside a book signing he will also be showcasing his art at Bookpoint in Dunoon from 12pm to 1pm on March 25.

Don’s art work expresses the emotional aspect of the wild and rugged Scottish landscape along with the ever-changing weather and dramatic lighting that is only in the West side of Scotland. He is indebted to the Scottish Colourists and Joan Eardley.

The painter and educator takes the reader on a journey in his book, tracing his life, his disappointments and successes.

His journey takes in the influences his parents have had on him.

His mother Jean Hastings, who was regarded as Scotland’s finest soprano in the 1930s, gave him his passion and love of music while his dad gave him artistic flair and love for directing and producing.

He also believes everyone travels a path that continually brings them to crossroads in their lives requiring a decision to be made between the trodden road and the untrodden one…

“It has been a privilege to work on this really enjoyable project,” says publisher Tim Saunders from Creative Coverage.