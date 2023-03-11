Seniors in Inveraray take on scammers
Inveraray Senior Citizens recently enjoyed a visit from PC Laura Evans, partnership officer Argyll and Bute, at the Nicol Hall in the town.
PC Evans, from Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division, took the participants through a ‘scam savvy quiz’ to raise awareness of some of the many ways that scammers will get people to part with their money, both online and over the phone.
They were given pointers on how to keep themselves and their money safe.
Afterwards PC Evans, who is based at Dunoon Police Station, said: “I can offer this to any community group or organisation free of charge to help protect those vulnerable in our community.”