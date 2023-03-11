Overnight road closures for tree felling

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

BEAR Scotland is carrying out a number of overnight lane closures on its trunk roads in the area to fell trees affected by ash dieback.

Starting on Monday March 13 for 13 nights, lane closures will take place on the A82, A83, A84, A85 and A887, with temporary traffic lights in place for safety from 7pm to 7am.

Ash Dieback (Hymenoscyphus fraxineus) is a disease which will lead to the decline and death of 50-75 per cent of ash trees in Scotland over the next two decades.

The disease can spread, with evidence from Europe suggesting it has the potential to infect more than 75 million ash trees (over 64 million saplings and seedlings and some 10.7 million mature trees) across the country.

BEAR Scotland has undertaken an assessment of the trunk road boundary in line with guidance from the Tree Council and Scottish Forestry.

As a result, it has been decided that tree felling must be undertaken to ensure the safety of road users and the trunk road network.

The works will see numerous affected trees being felled over the coming two weeks along the A82 (Luss to Ardlui), A83 (Clachan to Lochgair), A84 (Drumvaich to Lochearnhead), A85 (Perth to Crianlarich) and A887 (Invermoriston) with completion due by 6am on Tuesday 28 March, weather dependant.

To ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, the works will be undertaken with lane closures and temporary traffic lights during working hours.

For safety reasons, traffic may be held at a red light for short durations to allow the removal of trees from the verge.

The road will be open outside working hours to keep disruption to a minimum.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: “Clearing the diseased and dying trees as part of our Tree Management Strategy offers an opportunity to not only remove potentially hazardous trees near North West trunk roads, but also to improve the biodiversity and the resilience of our road network.

“Our strategy is based on the safety of road users, as well as an understanding of the surrounding landscape to inform the identification of suitable native species to restock and replace trees that are removed.

“This will be done within the context of the broader planting strategy which seeks to enhance and potentially achieve a net gain in biodiversity and resilience by incorporating native shrub, grass and wildflower species in accordance with Transport Scotland’s Fitting Landscapes: Securing More Sustainable Landscapes policy.

“We have scheduled the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and thank motorists in advance for their patience as we complete this essential work.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on traffic.gov.scot or Twitter at @trafficscotland.