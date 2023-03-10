Thought for the Week, March 10 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Coming to Campbeltown for six weeks has been a great blessing.

There is an interesting connection between where we live, Prince Edward Island in Canada, and here.

In 1770, 60 families from Kintyre left Campbeltown Harbour on the Annabella for Prince Edward Island. I wonder how they felt as they landed on the north shore and looked for an open door – a place to establish a new life.

Much has changed since then, but some things have not changed. For example, the way to the open door into the Kingdom of God has not changed. The door to the Sermon of the Mount and to all Christianity is found in the first beatitude: “Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 5:3).

This beatitude is about poverty of soul, not economic standing. It is saying that any can enter this door who know they have guilt, shame, and a desire to confess their sin.

Spiritual poverty – knowing the state of your soul – puts you at the entrance to the door! Enter the door which Jesus marks out for poor sinners. Come inside, be His disciple, and live in His Kingdom.

Poor impoverished sinners that know they need forgiveness are met at the door by the Saviour who forgives them and takes them into His Kingdom.

The rest of that Sermon in Matthew 5–7 is about what life is like in His Kingdom after you have come through the door.

No matter the generation or the location, this Gospel door has not changed – this beatitude is the door to pardon and new life in the Kingdom of Jesus – enter and you will find there are many others there with you.

Rev Dr Jack Whytock, recently with Campbeltown Free Church.