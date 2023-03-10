Scotland’s largest teaching union accepts pay deal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

More strike action by teachers will likely be halted after Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) members accepted a pay rise, which will see a 14.6 per cent rise for most teachers by next year.

EIS announced that the result of an online ballot, which ended at 10am on Friday, was that 90 per cent of their members had agreed to accept this new pay offer.

Three days of strikes had been set to commence in Argyll & Bute on March 17, 20 and 21, while Highland schools would have been impacted by action between March 14-16.

This settlement means that strike action will likely be halted as the EIS is by far Scotland’s largest teaching union, representing more than 80 per cent of teachers.

General Secretary of the EIS, Andrea Bradley, said: “The acceptance of this offer will mean that, for most teachers, their pay will increase by 12.3 per cent by next month in comparison to current pay levels.

“Teachers will also receive a further two per cent increase in pay from January next year. The total current package will amount to a 14.6 per cent increase in pay for most teachers by January 2024.”

Ms Bradley added: “EIS members have taken a pragmatic decision in voting to accept the current pay offer. While it does not meet our aspirations in respect of a restorative pay settlement for Scotland’s teachers, it is the best deal that can realistically be achieved in the current political and financial climate without further prolonged industrial action.”

“It is deeply regrettable that it took a sustained industrial dispute, and the first programme of national strike action on pay by teachers in forty years, for the Scottish Government and COSLA to finally come up with an acceptable pay offer for Scotland’s hard-working teaching professionals.

The Scottish Government offered teachers the package on Friday March 3, arguing that it was the “largest pay package in over 20 years” and that it would see teachers’ salaries increase by £5,200 in April.

On March 3, Scotland’s Education Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “This historic offer, if accepted by unions, would see teacher pay increase by 33% from January 2018 to January 2024.

“We have looked for compromise and we have arrived at a deal that is fair, affordable, and sustainable for everyone involved. The Scottish Government is supporting this deal with total funding of over £320 million across this year and next.

“This reflects our commitment to reach a fair agreement and avoid further disruption to children and young people’s education.

Ms Somerville said: “I hope that teaching unions will now give their members the opportunity to consider this new offer and to suspend the planned industrial action next week. This would minimise any further disruption to learning, particularly in the run up to the SQA exam diet.”

This latest deal comes after a year long disagreement between COSLA, the Scottish Government and Scotland’s three main teaching unions: EIS, SSTA and NASUWT.

This had already closed primary and secondary schools across Argyll and the Highlands on three days this year, following disruption in November and December last year.