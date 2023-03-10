Rugby Boars thrill at Dalriada
Mid Argyll RFC youngsters had a ball in Helensburgh last weekend when they travelled for the first Dalriada Mini Rugby competition of the year.
Comprising multiple age groups from across Argyll and Bute, Mid Argyll’s sides competed well, with P4-5 and P6-7 teams represented.
A spokesperson said: “All our teams had a great day out. Helensburgh RFC were superb hosts, and the standard of rugby was excellent.
“Well done to our Young Boars.”