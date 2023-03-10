Polar explorer Lesley’s art book launch

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lesley Burr has surveyed the magnificent landscapes of the Arctic by sea – and now she wants to share those experiences in a Mid Argyll bookshop.

And putting her time on dry land to good use after a stunning sea voyage around the High North, Lochgilphead-based artist Lesley has written a book, with its soft launch tomorrow (Saturday March 11) at the Argyll Book Centre in the town’s Lorne Street.

Called ‘Painting the Polar North: Arctic Paintings’, the book is a collection of Lesley’s artwork created during the expedition to Baffin Island, Canada, on board CV Resolute as 2019, as the arctic artist in residence with the Friends of Scott Polar Research Institute.

With exhibits throughout this year showing off more than 70 of Lesley’s sketches and watercolours, eight are featured in the book.

Lesley talked of her experience spending time in remote Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic, and recalled, as a dog-lover, how she was struck by the sight of huskies living isolated on remote islands.

She said: “During the summer months many of the Inuit take to their boats and the dogs are left alone, literally as wild creatures, except being fed once a week.

“My most memorable moment came on the second day of the expedition, when I saw a young male polar bear on the ice floe.

“It was so captivating to see this magnificent creature in the wild – but also heart-

breaking to witness, at first hand, the decimation of his environment within my own lifetime as the ice melts and his food source diminishes.”

Lesley’s art exhibition, Painting the Polar Landscape runs at Stirling Smith Art Gallery & Museum until Monday April 3.

Accompanying text is by Colin R Greenslade, Charlotte Connelly and Alison Harper, who is the artistic director of the Essential School of Painting in London, with Alison Harper commenting that Lesley’s work “has a profound significance for all of us”.

“Lesley Burr’s landscapes are not pretty, though they are beautiful.

“They are beautiful because they are truthful.

“They can be profound, haunting, and speak not just of appearances, but of a human relationship to, and experience of, nature.

“This mixture of nature’s beauty and the effects of global warming is clearly reflected in Lesley’s paintings.”