Photograph of the week – March 10 2023
Graham Stewart was so taken by this photograph of a double rainbow over Inveraray and Loch Fyne by his friend Anthony Bingham of Ford that he asked us to include it as a reader’s photo in the hope of surprising his friend.
If you have photograph you would like to share, please send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk