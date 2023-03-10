Ocho head chef shortlisted for award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The head chef of stylish Inveraray restaurant Ocho has been shortlisted for a national industry award.

Grant Kidd is one of ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars, recognising the country’s most talented up-and-coming individuals in the food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries.

Six of the talented newcomers are working in Argyll and the Highlands.

Following an extensive shortlisting and judging process, and more than 200 applications considered, the ‘hot list’ also comprises Catriona Piper, group marketing executive for Crerar Hotels, which owns the Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa in Inveraray; and Rory Fraser, junior sous chef at the Loch Melfort Hotel in North Argyll.

Grant has been shortlisted for a Champion Chefs award.

Individuals were encouraged to nominate their colleagues, friends, employees and role models, not limited by age, but 10 years’ experience or less in the industry was essential.

Natasha Myles, Ocho owner, said of her head chef: “We are delighted that Grant features within the list.

“He has played a massive part in our very small team to turn Ocho Inveraray from an empty venue into reality.

“We are so pleased for him that the effort that goes into each dish has been recognised by such an esteemed judging panel.

“His ability to offer fresh, local produce with the delicate twist his guests have come to expect, is starting to receive the reputation it so deserves.”

David Cochrane, head judge and chief executive of HIT Scotland, said: “Reading all the submissions was uplifting – it certainly reveals a great statement on the health of the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors in Scotland.

“There was an abundance of talent, personality and enthusiasm in all of the 50 Rising Stars that was inspirational.”

Toby Wand, managing director of 365 Events, the company responsible for ScotHot, said: “We would like to say a huge congratulations from all of us at ScotHot to those who made the 50 Rising Stars list.”

The winner was due to be announced yesterday (Thursday March 9).

Grant Kidd, head chef at OCHO Inveraray, pictured, has been shortlisted for an industry award for his culinary skills.