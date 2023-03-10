News readers to hold AGM

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Mid Argyll group which reads Argyll news for the visually impaired and sends it throughout the region, is holding its AGM next Friday, March 17.

High on the agenda for Argyll Talking Newspapers (ATN) is the use of new technology to get words in audio form to listeners’ ears.

Robin Finlay, chairperson of ATN, says it has ‘bounced back’ from the enforced pandemic layoff.

He told the Advertiser: “Sadly the lockdown did have quite an effect on our organisation.

“Happily, though, we have managed to not only replace our volunteer losses but to increase the volunteers with new members, some of who have just recently retired.

“ATN has been operating since 1986 and has witnessed a number of changes during that time, and in all likelihood change again is on the horizon through voice assistant technology.

“A huge thanks to our listeners, local business and organisations which continue to support us in word and deed but also financially, and to our volunteers for their hard work and dedication.”