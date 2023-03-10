Knapdale pair toast bread-baking award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A pair of Knapdale bakers are getting used to golden colour after their batches of bread were awarded a national title.

Husband-and-wife bakers Laurie and Josephine Mill won a gold medal for their sourdough at the Scottish Bread Championships on Saturday February 25.

Previously held at The Royal Highland Show in Ingliston near Edinburgh in June of every year, the venue and date was changed to Bowhouse in Fife for late February, to coincide with ‘Real Bread Week’ 2023.

Promoted by Scotland the Bread, the Real Bread Campaign and the Edinburgh Bakers Trust, the rising stars of Scottish baking also won bronze for their rosemary, tomato and green olive sourdough focaccia, as well as bronze for their classic sourdough.

Josephine explained the background to the Knapdale Bakery business.

She said: “The micro bakery started during the lockdown period of 2020 when we were aiming to simply support the local community shop in Tayvallich and surrounding community during a very difficult time.

“We offered to bake bread and make soup for the community and some other food products for the Coffee Shop.

“We enjoyed their support likewise, and demand grew from there.

“Whilst many people bake their own bread, to do this daily is quite challenging, especially when it comes to making sourdough, which is a very lengthy process.

“We felt people were very pleased to be able to buy real fresh bread on a daily basis from us.”

Laurie and Josephine are well known to Tayvallich, with Josephine having lived there during the 1970s and ’80s, and Josephine’s mother having been a resident of Tayvallich for almost 50 years.

The couple have always had an interest in food production, having owned and run their restaurant in Aberdeenshire for many years before becoming permanent residents of Tayvallich.

Josephine spoke about how the couple deliver some of their tasty baking to Mid Argyll and Knapdale customers, saying: “After an opportunity to trial e-bikes, via The Bothy at Ardrishaig, we got involved in the Sustainable Tayvallich Movement, and decided to invest in an e-cargo bike to deliver the bread by.

“Customers support our use of the e-cargo bike, the compostable bags and the use of local fresh ingredients such as garden rosemary, Jura seaweeds, Colonsay honey and Scottish-grown and milled wheat grain.

“We deliver bread by e-bike as often as possible, but we have also delivered by kayak and by our Oban skiff across Loch Sween, being avid sailors!”

“One of our commitments is not to create food waste, so we work hard to gauge demand so that we sell out daily.

“In sourdough tradition, we name our aged starter ‘Saorsa’ – Scottish Gaelic for ‘freedom’.

“Our future aims are to bake and supply fresh bread, principally sourdough, to communities in Knapdale; to promote eating of sourdough for health; to support the purchase of Scottish-grown wheat grain; to support the carbon neutral aims for this sustainable community; and in the future, to offer some volunteering roles.”

Knapdale Artisanal Bakery bread is available at Tayvallich Shop, Crinan Chandlery, Riverside Garage and Marmalade Deli in Lochgilphead, as well as at farmers’ markets in Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig, and supplied to many local restaurants and hotels.

Laurie Mill, co-creator of the Knapdale Artisanal Bakery and its gold-standard sourdough. NO_AA10lauriemill01

Laurie delivering bread using an e-bike. Photograph: The Ardrishaig Bothy. NO_AA10lauriebike02

A batch of the bakery’s freshly baked rolls. NO_AA10rolltin01