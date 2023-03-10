FROM OUR FILES – Friday March 10 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday March 8 2013

Tarbert family celebrates lottery win

A fairytale win on the People’s Postcode Lottery could be set to send a Tarbert family to Disneyland.

William MacFarlane and his partner Kirsty Pilne have been together for 14 years and have a five-year-old daughter and all of them are delighted when their postcode scooped them £10,000.

William, age 48, was fortunately at home from working offshore when the prize landed on his doorstep, meaning that he could join Kirsty, a part-time dental nurse, and daughter in celebrating the big win when it arrived.

Over the moon that her parents had won, Andi wanted to go on a magical trip to Disneyland.

William said: “Andi has wanted to go to Disneyland for a while.

“A couple of friends have been recently and said it was a fantastic experience.

“I would love to take her there, especially while she’s still young and so excited about it all.

“But it’s not a princess and fairytale that she’s wanting to see; she’s a bit of a tomboy so it’s more the characters of Toy Story that she is desperate to see in real life.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Scott Quinnell said: “I really hope that William Kirsty and Andi make it over to Disney. It was great to meet the whole family.”

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday March 14 2003

Wind farm for Cairndow

Proposals put forward by AMEC for a new wind farm at Cairndow were granted planning permission by Argyll and Bute Council.

An especially-convened planning committee voted unanimously to give the wind farm planning permission having heard that there were no outstanding objections to the proposals.

AMEC worked closely with the planners throughout the development of the proposals to address any objections to the wind farm.

As a consequence of this, the design features turbines with a height from the ground to blade tip of 79m, significantly below the current industry norm.

The proposed wind farm will consist of nine wind turbines at Clachan flats near Cairndow with an anticipated installed capacity of over 15MW.

A wind farm of this size could provide over 39,000 MWH of green electricity annually, equivalent to the needs of almost 22,000 people.

Construction and commissioning is expected to take place between during 2004.

David Hodgkinson, managing director of AMEC wind energy business, said: “The

decision follows a long and involved period of development activity involving the local community as well as bodies such as Scottish Natural Heritage, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Historic Scotland and the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and demonstrates that wind farms can be designed to coexist in harmony with existing natural and built environments.”

Major achievement for Argyll

Five members of Argyll Riding Club travelled to Gleneagles near Perth to compete in a show jumping competition on Saturday.

Members of the club came from Oban, Tarbert and Lochgilphead to compete in the competition which saw clubs from around Scotland take part.

Heather Dixon and Antonia Stewart from Killinochonoch, Liz McNab from Tarbert and Catriona Wilson from Castleton all competed in the novice class.

They did extremely well; coming third out of 13 team is a major achievement for the Argyll riders.

The intermediate team comprised John Brailsford from Ardfern, Yvonne Sloss and Emma Smith from Oban and Jennifer Sutherland from Castleton.

Although two riders were eliminated and the team were not placed, everyone enjoyed the experience and had a good day out.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday March 11 1983

Helipad site is still issue

Lochgilphead Community Council has once again expressed concern at the continued use of the Front Green as a helipad.

At a meeting last week, they agreed to write to Burnthills Aviation Ltd the helicopter operators, asking them for a clear commitment to the establishment of a permanent site on the Corran Marshes.

The response follows an informal approach to council chairwoman Mrs I Proven from Mr Clark Milloy managing director of Burnhills calling on the community council to support the continued use of the present site on the green.

Moving to the Corran, Mr Milloy said, would lead to an increase in the cost of operation.

Mr Milloy concluded that his company was actively negotiating to ensure the continuance of the service but the major threat would be its cost.

The matter was discussed at some length at last week’s meeting and it was decided to reiterate the council’s decision taken in September last year that the permanent site be

situated at the Corran.

Opinions are also that more could be done to market the service.

Council members felt there was still a feeling in the town that the service was for public

officials and no effort, particularly advertising, has really been made to attract the

general public.

Computer technology for High School PTA

“We live in a world today which is changing more rapidly than it has ever done in the

history of mankind. At the forefront of these changes is computer technology.”

This is how Mr D Holmes introduced the subject at a meeting organised by the Parent

Teacher Association of Lochgilphead high school to study and discuss computers.

He then went on to outline the history of computers and that the production of the silicone chip had brought down the price of computers to such an extent as a number of schools pupils now have their own computers.

Indeed, he pointed out that a small computer could now be bought for under £50 and

20 or 40 years ago the equivalent computing power would have cost £100,000. It was

interesting for parents to hear his analysis of how computers could be and were being

used in Lochgilphead High School.

In particular this year a computer studies course has been run for a group of senior

pupils and at the extracurricular level, a computer club has regular meetings when

pupils have a chance to write programmes and try them out as well as other programmes on a computer.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday March 12 1963

Use TV more in schools

A plea for the wider use of television in Argyll schools was made at a meeting of the county education committee held in Campbeltown on Wednesday.

It came from Provost AP MacGrory, Campbeltown, who stressed the value of television as a tool of education and said that he was greatly impressed by the present day quality of programmes designed for schools.

Urged Provost MacGrory: ‘I think that we should consider seriously extending the use

we make of this facility in both secondary and primary schools.’

The chairman of the committee, ex-Provost James Marshall, Dunoon, said the education authority had installed a set in Dunoon Grammar School some years ago in order to assess the potential of television as a teaching instrument but full benefits have not been derived from the experiment because of the fire which has destroyed part of the school.

Owing to local difficulties it had not been possible to transfer that set to either of the two senior secondary schools in the county.

Mr TG Henderson, Argyll director of education, reminded members that the committee had earlier agreed in principle to provide sets where they appeared to be justified.

One or two schools in the county were using sets which they had acquired themselves.

Mr Henderson promised the committee that he would prepare a technical report on television and added: ‘I think it is important that secondary schools especially should

be equipped.’

Problems affecting the county’s small, one-teacher schools again occupied the committee’s attention and two members from Islay, Mr AD Mactaggart and Mr John Stratton, were able to take with them from the meeting an assurance that the committee had no intention of shutting down Kilchoman school; the teacher Miss Katie Cameron, was taken ill early in January.

PRINT CAPTIONS:



2013: William and Kirsty celebrate their Postcode Lottery win. 10AAFROF01

2013: Linda Tighe, president of Lochgilphead Rural Institute thanks the many people

who donated baby jumpers and hats to be sent to children in Malawi. A total of 350 jumpers, 200 hats, three large blankets and 20 teddies were knitted by Lochgilphead, Carmichael, and Tarbert Rural members, The Castaways Knit and Natter Group, Ardrishaig Craft Club, Kilmartin Craft Club and women from Tarbert and other parts of Kintyre. Newborns in Malawi will now be cosy thanks to their generosity. 10AAFROF02

2003: Heather Dixon, Antonia Stewart, Liz McNab and Catriona Wilson from the

novice team. 10AAFROF04

2003: Ashfield Primary School pupils dressed up for national book day and an

afternoon of reading. 10AAFROF03