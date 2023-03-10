Councillor’s column: Alastair Redman

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

I am pleased to be asked by the Argyllshire Advertiser to provide a column on my role as councillor in the Kintyre and the Islands ward.

A lot of farmers and crofters have been in contact about our one ferry service for Islay and for those transporting from Jura as well.

There are strict rules about the transporting of livestock and the cancellations and delays of ferries are adding to the challenges.

I have been in contact with CalMac about this and I will keep pressing them to resolve this.

I have also been in touch with my constituents, including many who are working in the sectors that will be affected by the planned restrictions proposed in the latest consultation from the Scottish Government, which has the potential to devastate the visitor centres of the distilleries in my ward.

Deep in this consultation, Holyrood is proposing to ban any brand merchandise, meaning any paraphernalia sold, such as hats, bags, jackets and lapel badges, could not have the distilleries’ names on them.

Not only branded merchandise but also adverts, billboards and as far as social media pages could all be affected. It’s going to be a huge issue if left to go ahead.

It is a bit lengthy, but I would encourage you all to fill this out.

Failure to do so could see all branded merchandise banned:

It is at https://consult.gov.scot/alcohol-policy/alcohol-advertising-and-promotion/?fbclid=IwAR3Y3CtKdddLpXhd2obZCfXsLzrOv28ZX3A6oL_g81xcZHomGud-T4huzNw

I have also been contacted by many Argyll and Bute fishermen about the damage that will be caused due to a Scottish Government proposal to limit access to our waters for fishing.

The Scottish government may decide to close 10 per cent of Scotland’s waters completely to commercial fishing and diving, fish farming and pleasure fishing.

Some will be offshore but a certain percentage will be inshore also.

Many Argyll and Bute fishermen have only just heard about these plans and the consultation process will end in late March.

Ten per cent of Scottish waters works out as 28,728 square miles.

Our hard-pressed fishing industry is already highly regulated and restricted.

Due to these potentially destructive proposals, one of our biggest industries now hangs in the balance.

Criss-crossing Kintyre during last week, I heard from constituents and business owners in Whitehouse, Clachan, Muasdale, Tarbert, Tayinloan, Carradale and Skipness.

I heard many concerns on the doorstep, regarding slow internet speeds, mobile phone signal black spots, the constant occurrences of problems with the A83 trunk road network, the importance of retaining our small schools, of potholes and littering on roads and roadsides.

In Islay, I received word from Royal Mail that its recruitment campaign has been, in its words, a “success” with “10 postmen and women delivering” and that the team on the island “are working hard to deliver to all addresses on Islay, six days a week”.

Two further roles are still available in the Port Ellen mail delivery office.

Going forward, it is my aim to be a councillor who is visible, accessible and happy to speak to people on the street all-year round.