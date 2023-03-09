Lochgilphead pros’ league wins
That winning feeling was savoured twice over for Lochgilphead’s professional footballers last Saturday as both Kieran Moore and Zander MacKenzie’s clubs won important league matches.
Former Lochgilphead Red Star youth MacKenzie, 17, made another SPFL Championship appearance, entering the fray off the bench for Partick Thistle in their 3-0 win over Raith Rovers at Firhill.
The win moves the Maryhill-based side to third place in the table, amongst the play-off places for potential promotion to the SPFL Premiership, with their form improved under new manager Kris Doolan.
At the same time at Forthbank Stadium, Stirling, fellow ex-Star player Kieran Moore enjoyed a second successive league start as he and teammates sealed a crucial 3-2 win in SPFL League Two, against Albion Rovers – a match informally dubbed the ‘Albion Derby’ – ahead of a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday night against Dumbarton, who after the weekend led the ‘Binos’ by five points, but with Moore’s side having two games in hand.