Lochgilphead café owners ready for seconds

A popular café in the centre of Lochgilphead hopes it can replicate its recipe for success after opening a second site in the town’s community pool building.

The owners of the Salty Dog in Lochgilphead and the MACPool, have announced a new partnership which will see the Salty Dog take the plunge on a second café located at the pool, by the Oban road in the town, next Wednesday March 15.

Eilidh Thomsen, owner of the Salty Dog, in the town’s Lochnell Street, said: “It’s great to officially announce we are expanding the Salty Dog.

“We have been offered and accepted the lease at MACPool and will be opening our doors on March 15.

“Vikki Ure, our head chef, will be running the kitchen and day-to-day operations at the MACPool café, and we have what we believe are some great ideas for the future.

“Please look out for updates on the Salty Dog’s Facebook page.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to our new cafe site.”

John Gurr, chairperson of MACEL, which runs the community leisure centre, said: “This is great news for MACPool and our customers.

“It has been almost a year since we reopened the pool and we are delighted to be partnering with the Salty Dog.

“Eilidh and her team will bring their enthusiasm and Salty Dog ethos – and not forgetting, excellent baking – to MACPool, which will provide an improved experience for our customers.

“The soft play area will reopen at the same time.”

Ms Thomsen added: “Don’t forget our existing café in Lochgilphead remains open to our loyal customers with the usual friendly faces, menu and service we already provide to the community.”