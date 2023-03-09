Canal chamber tours are back

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Crinan Canal lock chamber tours returned for a second round last weekend, drawing in visitors from across Scotland.

Such was the popularity of the tours around the nine-mile stretch linking Ardrishaig and Loch Fyne with Crinan and the Atlantic, that the national canal body decided to do it all over again.

Paul Berry, project manager of lock gate replacement at Scottish Canals, gave a talk from the canal bed on the work done to replace the mighty lock 14 doors at Crinan, as has been done elsewhere along the route at Dunardry on locks 12 and 13

He showed the engineering aficionados and interested amateurs some tricks of the trade used two centuries ago, when the Crinan Canal was first built, including ‘mason’s marks’ used to show the site managers of the early 19th century who had done stone work and where.

Chris O’Connor, Scottish Canals’ heritage manager, gave an interesting talk on the historical importance of the canal, explaining: “If we were to think back and imagine the late 1700s, the roads in the Scottish Highlands would have been of poor quality, potholed, seldom maintained, and impassable in winter after snowfalls.

“River systems had obstacles and boats would have to be hauled from the water by teams of workers, and placed back in the water beyond the obstruction – this is the origin of the modern word ‘haulier’.

“The canal would have enabled much easier transportation and connectivity for these remote communities, as well as.

“I am no sailor but I am told as well that another major factor in constructing the Crinan Canal was to allow vessels to avoid rounding the Mull of Kintyre.

“This is a piece of living history, a jewel of the nation’s industrial heritage.”

Anne and Gerry Smith, visiting from Clachan in North Kintyre, said: “We have used the canal quite a bit, and have thought about how impressive the canal is but when you see it up close you realise what an incredible feat of engineering it is, especially given it was built two centuries ago.”

Julia Johnstone, senior environmental scientist at Scottish Canals, talked about some of the considerations around flora and fauna in the canal winter works, while Ralph Kelly, supervising reservoir engineer, gave an insight into the reservoir system in Knapdale which feeds the canal.

The canal is scheduled to reopen in the spring following a programme of work which started in October last year.