Announcements – March 10, 2023

DEATHS

FORD – Peacefully at home in Ridgewood, on March 5, 2023, Mrs. Helen Ford, nee Clark, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Norman Ford and much loved mother of Jackie, Flora and the late Stuart. Adored grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. Respected mother-in-law of Hugh, Nigel and Lindi, daughter of the late Duncan and Flora Clark and dearly loved sister of Flora and the late Sarah, Mary, Dorrie, Kate, Colin and Duncan. A good friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Tarbert Parish Church on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 12 Noon thereafter to Carrick Cemetery. Donations, in Helen’s memory, can be made directly to the RNLI or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MACGILP – On March 1, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Lorn and Islands Hospital Oban, Dugald (Duggie) MacGilp, in his 77th year, beloved husband of Ebbie and dearly loved father of Anne, much loved brother of Archie and Shirley, dear brother-in-law of Anne and a cherished uncle and great-uncle. Funeral service at Lochgilphead Parish Church, (Today) Friday March 10, at 11am, interment thereafter at Achnabreac Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ward B Lorn and Islands Hospital Oban.

MARTIN – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 17 Mill Road, Campbeltown, on March 1, 2023, Catherine Martin, in her 88th year, dearly beloved wife of Jim, loving mum of Jimmy and Graham, mother-in-law of Senga, much loved granny, great granny, sister and aunt. Catherines funeral will take place on Tuesday March 14, 2023 at 12.30pm in the Highland Parish Church, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the church at 1.00pm. travelling along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Catherine along our route. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

MORRISON – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on February 28, 2023, Ruth Ethel Morrison, nee Escott, in her 81st year, of Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of Jim Morrison, retired Head Teacher of Lochgilphead Primary School. Adored Mum of Harry, Colin, Michael and Kathleen-Anne. Much loved sister of Anne and the late John. A much respected mother-in-law. Dearly loved granny of Paul and Klara; Amie and Joseph; Ylva and Vidar. Ruth will be remembered fondly for her service at Tarbert and Lochgilphead library, her involvement in Mid Argyll Music Society, the Corran Singers, and Lochgilphead Drama Club and Parish Church, and for her Country Dance teaching and supply teaching in various primary schools. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Friday March 31, 2023, at 11.15am, followed by a memorial service at Lochgilphead Parish Church at 2.45pm. All friends are invited to attend. Donations in lieu of flowers will go to support the work of Lochgilphead Parish Church.

SHARP – Peacefully at home, 15 Needham Dr., Workington, on February 15, 2023, Tom Sharp (79), beloved husband of Eunice Robertson and much-loved dad and father-in-law of Jim, Melanie and Alan. Doting grandad to Maja and Amelie. A cremation service will be held in Workington, followed at a later date by a service in Campbeltown.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BARR – Lorna, Andrew, Craig and Julie would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, messages and home baking received on the sad loss of Andrew. Special thanks to TA Blair for their professional service, Marion MacDonald for such a fitting service to Andrew, Greg Sherwood, Mhairi Morrison and Royal Hotel staff for their excellent catering, the local doctors and to all who paid their respects at church, along the route and at graveside. Retiral collection for the Marie Semple Fund and Macmillan nurses, Kintyre locality, raised an amazing £2075.56

BLAIR – Janet, Kenneth, David and families would like to convey their thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following our sad loss of Alasdair. We are overwhelmed by the cards, flowers, home baking and telephone calls received. Grateful thanks to home carers and latterly Baillieston Care Home who all worked to keep Alasdair safe and calm. Thanks also to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for making his last days as comfortable and dignified as possible. Special thanks to Rev Philip Wallace for the most fitting and personal service for Alasdair and for his support to the family, also to David McEwan who captured Alasdair’s taste in music to perfection. We would also like to thank Stronvaar bowling club and staff for all their help and Argyll Bakeries and staff for afternoon tea. Finally a huge thank you to those who attended the service and to those who lined the streets and route to Patchan to pay their last respects. We are truly humbled by the kindness and concern we have been shown at this very sad time.

HATTON – Helen and family of the late Donald Hatton wish to thank everyone for their support and kindness. We also would like to thank Rev. David Carruthers and Linda Dick, Organist, for their services; to Morna for floral tributes and to Roddy and Fiona of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors. You did us proud.

JOHNSTONE – Michael, Alison and Andrew, the family of Ria, would like to thank all friends and family for their attendance at Ria’s funeral and for their kind expressions of sympathy, support, cards and flowers. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Marion McDonald for the lovely service and to David McEwan for his uplifting music. Thanks to Carr Gomm for their loving care and support. Finally a thank you to T A Blair for their services, help and support with all the funeral arrangements.

MACDONALD – Mairi would like to thank all her family and friends for the comfort and help at the sad loss of her husband Hugh. Thanks again to Blair’s for all their organising and also Marion for a lovely service. Many thanks to Argyll Bakeries for a lovely spread and to Campbeltown Bowling Club. Also thanks to doctors and staff at Campbeltown Hospital who looked after Hugh. Donations collected went to Macmillan nurses.

MCLEOD – The family of the late John McLeod would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the team at the Beatson Centre for all the kind care and attention received and to Donald Blair and friends for all their support. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for his services at Cardross Crematorium and Tarbert Parish Church and for his words of comfort. Thanks also to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Commodore Inn Helensburgh and West Loch House Tarbert, for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at crematorium and church. Donations to the Fishermen’s Mission and Beatson Cancer Charity raised £890.

IN MEMORIAM

GRAHAM – Iris, miss you. – Robert.

McGEACHY – In loving memory of Margaret died March 18, 2010.

I don’t remember days, I remember moments we shared.

Aye fond kiss sweet lady.

– Leslie and family.

MCMILLAN – March 7, 2007 was a long time ago

But what we lost back then is as vivid today

Time being a “healer” I’ve heard many times,

And in a way its true,

The memory tricks you into forgetting some details of losing you.

What never fades or disappears is the feeling around that time,

The daffodils budding and sun trying to shine.

Spring will forever remind us of that date, that time of year.

When we should have been looking forward to new beginnings, not crying the first of many tears.

So time moves on in many ways, new life brings hope and cheer,

Lyra Lesley Nelson has come to bring comfort to face another year.

– Love you Gordon x