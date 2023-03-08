Fishing folk express ‘deep concern’ to MSP

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A group of independent fishermen from across Argyll met with their MSP in Lochgilphead recently to try and have their voices heard in the chambers of Scottish government.

Douglas Chirnside, Hans Unkles and Craig Wright were three of the eight independent creel fishermen who met with Jenni Minto, Argyll and Bute MSP, to reiterate their concerns around the introduction of Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) to 10 per cent of Scotland’s coastal waters.

The Holyrood administration is consulting on the creation of Highly Protected Marine Areas or HPMAs, which could cover 10 per cent of Scotland’s coastal waters by 2026.

If implemented, it would mark a more intense regulation of Scotland’s coastal waters – 37 per cent of Scotland’s inshore seas are already designated Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) – with commercial activity, “including finfish, shellfish and seaweed cultivation” to be banned within the HPMAs.

The Advertiser on February 3 reported that this group of independent fishing folk was worried that its voice in opposition to the plan, in its current proposed form, would not be heard by policy makers at Holyrood, because they were unaffiliated with any fishing industry bodies on the matter.

Mr Unkles told the Advertiser after the meeting: “We wanted to bring together a group from both mobile and static fishing who are not represented by any body.

“Our collective experience, which we feel is extremely valuable, knowing the sea bed and the fishing area as well as we do – and not to mention the fact that we have reported improved catches in recent years, showing that the seas in the Sound of Jura are healthy – will not be taken into consideration because it is not strictly science-based.”

The eight sat down with Ms Minto following a meeting in January, hosted by the Friends of the Sound of Jura conservation group, at Tayvallich Village Hall.

It was attended by more than 40 fishing industry workers from Lorn to South Kintyre – a meeting which Mr Unkles called “angry but not hostile” in nature – and a video call with MSP Ms Minto late last month.

They are keen that now more is known about the HPMA plan, more people will fill out the consultation form giving their opinion on it.

They added: “Marine Scotland and NatureScot have run help sessions online for fishing people, so that they can fill in the form.

“We felt it was overly complicated so these workshops were appreciated.

“They were so popular they became oversubscribed.

“We are asking our MSP to go back to Marine Scotland and to central government to convey the strength of feeling amongst the fishing industry as we see the plan just now.

“We feel she understood the deep concern we have for our own jobs and livelihoods should the HPMA plan be implemented in its current form, around coastal waters such as ours.”

Craig added: “If introduced, the area of water exempted from all forms of fishing would be enormous, devastating the industry around Scotland.

“Our point of view is that while the existing MPA plan might need tweaking, a blanket ban goes too far.

“There are much more damaging drivers of climate change than our sustainable methods of fishing, including the low-impact hand-diving for scallops.”

To fill in the consultation visit https://consult.gov.scot/marine-scotland/scottish-highly-protected-marine-areas/consultation/

Ms Minto said following the meeting: “I had a really constructive and open discussion with the fishers about the HPMA proposals and the impact this would have on their communities.

“The fishers were clear on their commitment to sustainability and the protection of the natural environment, and they are confident that they are fishing sustainably.

“I have written to the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs to highlight the points raised with me at the meeting and will continue to work with my constituents to ensure their voices are heard through this consultation process.”