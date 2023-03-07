Distiller signs bottle scheme with “gun to our heads”

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Some local producers are saying they felt forced to sign up to Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), despite concerns about its feasibility.

On March 1 the Minister for Circular Economy, Lorna Slater, told Holyrood 664 producers, responsible for 90 per cent of drinks containers sold in Scotland, had registered.

Many MSPs and producers disputed this, contending that less than 20 per cent of Scotland’s 4,000 producers had enlisted before the deadline.

Producers had until Wednesday February 28 to register with Circularity Scotland and SEPA to ensure they can sell drinks in most single-use containers after August 16.

Emma Hall, director of Beinn An Tuirc Distillers, said: “We did end up registering, at pretty much the zero hour on Tuesday, with what felt like a gun to our heads.

“The threat of not being able to sell our products in Scotland, our biggest market, was too great.”

Gerald Michaluk, managing director of Isle of Arran Brewery, said they registered because “if we did not, we may not be able to sell our beer in Scotland and therefore, the risk of not doing so was too great.

“The choice: don’t sign up and your business can’t sell small pack beer, sign up and the inevitable cost of the scheme may put us out of business anyway.”

Anthony Wills, managing director of Islay’s Kilchoman Distillery, said: “The scheme needs to be paused and more thought needs to go into how it’s implemented to make it workable for producers and retailers.”

SNP leadership candidates have called for the scheme to be altered or curtailed, but Argyll SNP MSP, Jenni Minto said: “It is important for the DRS to go ahead under the current timescale, however it is important that the scheme gets it right.

“Whilst I am pleased to see most large producers have signed up for the scheme, it is essential the relevant authorities work closely with all the small producers who have expressed concerns, to ensure that the scheme is right for everyone.”

However, Mr Michaluk urged: “Abandon the scheme in its current form. Get the manufacturers of glass containers, aluminum and plastic cans to be responsible for what they produce, and start again with an easily workable model.”

Ms Hall argued for a pause, raising concerns about “cash flow, surcharges, the closed loop system, the threat of a UK trade barrier, admin and the impact on consumer pricing”.

The UK and Scottish Governments dispute when Holyrood applied for an exemption from the UK Internal Market Act.

Ms Slater claimed an exemption had been sought in July 2021, but Whitehall argued a formal request was only made on Monday.

Ariane Burgess, Scottish Greens MSP for Highlands and Islands, defended the scheme.

“I’m confident it will be launched in August,” she told us. “The producers of more than 90 per cent of the waste to be covered by the scheme – more than two billion recyclable containers – have already signed up. This is a phenomenal registration rate, and shows a huge vote of confidence in Scotland’s DRS.”

“It’s right that the focus now is on supporting the smaller firms that have not yet signed up.”