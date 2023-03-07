BandB owner: ‘Rain outwith our control’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A building contractor who complained to a Tarbert B&B owner that he couldn’t sleep because of the noise of the rain ended up in the dock of Campbeltown Sheriff Court.

Barry White, 58, of 5 Parkend Gardens, Saltcoats, was staying in the Lochfynside village with other workmates and had gone out for a drink before returning to the establishment.

Faced with a very early start the next day and with rain drumming on the annexe roof where he was staying, he could not sleep; White went to the proprietor to explain his predicament, defence agent Stephen MacSporran told a March sitting of the court.

“The owner told him that the rain was ‘outwith our control’,” said procurator fiscal depute Kavin Ryan-Hulme. An argument then ensued, with White and other workmates being told to leave.

White admitted behaving in a threatening and abuse manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering homophobic remarks to the man on October 26, 2021.

“For a man with no record, it is a mystery why you reacted the way you did,” said Sheriff Lindsay Kooner as she fined White £405 with a court surcharge of £20. “This is a distasteful offence towards someone operating a hotel or B&B.”