RNLI looks for new Argyll volunteers

The RNLI wants some new shore-based crew mates to help it fundraise around Kintyre.

The sea-based rescue charity is seeking new volunteers to fundraise in Tarbert and Campbeltown.

Alison Byers, RNLI Scotland engagement lead, said: “We really need to grow our volunteer fundraising crew in both North and South Kintyre.

“If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply.

“You will learn new skills, gain experience and have the rewarding satisfaction of giving back – with all necessary training and support provided.”

To find out more about how you can sign up to be a fundraising volunteer at the RNLI, or to apply, visit this link rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers