Nominations sought for volunteer awards

Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface is looking for nominations to celebrate the invaluable contribution of volunteers in the community.

Nominations are now open and close on April 21 for the Volunteer of the Year awards in partnership with Live Argyll and The Argyll & Bute Health & Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

The awards ceremony will be held at Brander Lodge in Taynuilt, with doors open from 3 pm on June 2.

Categories include volunteer of the year, young volunteer of the year, lifetime achievement, regional hero, sports volunteer coach of the year, young sports volunteer coach of the year, community learning volunteer of the year, volunteer team of the year, organisation of the year, and health and wellbeing volunteer of the year.

“We’re excited to celebrate the remarkable volunteers in our community who tirelessly dedicate their time and efforts to make a difference,” said Takki Sulaiman, CEO of Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI).

“Volunteers play a critical role in supporting our community, and it’s only fitting that we recognise their contributions so that we help encourage a new generation to volunteer.”

Visit the TSI website https://voyargyllbute.co.uk/index.cfm to nominate someone.