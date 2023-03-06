Disappointment for Inveraray at start of season

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll’s shinty teams started the new season with a mixed bag of results.

Inveraray’s first team fell at the first hurdle at home to Lochaber, going down 0-2 to the north side in the National Division.

Kilmory took out neighbours Inveraray 4-3 in the South Division Two and newly promoted Col-Glen made a steady start in the National Division with a draw at home to Oban Celtic.

In the Premier Division Kyles Athletic’s first team overcame Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0 at home but Glasgow Mid Argyll’s second team had the better result, having beaten Ballachulish 6-0 away.

Invarary’s defeats were accepted by management but they felt both teams acquitted themselves well and there were positive points to take away from the matches.

Inveraray first team manager Andrew Watt said: “We’re obviously disappointed to start the season with a home defeat; after losing two quick goals at the start of the first half we competed really well.

“We totally dominated the second half, creating a number of chances but just couldn’t find the break-through .

“What was pleasing was the effort the players put into the game and the fact they kept going to the final whistle trying to get back into the game.

“We’ll need to make sure we start the game well next week away to Kilmallie.”

Inveraray second team manger Andrew McMurdo saw much promise in Saturday’s game.

“Today’s game was a great learning curve for our young team,’ he said.

“We lost three quick goals but reorganised with some changes in defence and the centre line which brought us back into the game.

“We knew that the next goal was vital. Getting it so soon after half time swung the game our way and I was really happy with how the guys responded to that.

“Getting it back on level terms showed our character and spirit but we were unfortunate to lose the fourth.

“As long as we continue to pull in the correct direction as a club we will be alright. It was great to see the team work hard again and we look forward to next week’s challenge against Aberdour.”

Shinty Round Up – Saturday March 4

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Kyles Athletic 5

Kyles Athletic made a storming start to the season, beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0 at Peterson Park.

Kyles set an early marker, with Scott MacDonald stretching just ahead of the keeper in the opening minute.

Roddy MacDonald added a second on 16 minutes, turning home a dropping ball after Will Cowie had closed down a defender.

It was Roddy MacDonald again on 24 minutes, turning home a rebound, with Scott MacDonald getting his second just five minutes before the half-time whistle when he controlled an Innes MacDonald corner before finishing well.

GMA fought back after the restart and Kyles pulled Roddy MacDonald back into defence to stem the tide.

With the match seven minutes into stoppage time, Will Cowie, who was making his competitive debut following his switch from Skye to Kyles, made it 5-0.

Cowie gathered Somhairle Thomson’s pass and he caught the ball well on his backhand from around the penalty spot and the ball went a couple of feet off the ground as it flew into the corner of the net.

Mowi National Division

Col Glen 1 Oban Celtic 1

Newly promoted Col Glen drew 1-1 with Oban Celtic at Glendaruel.

Oban Celtic, with Bob MacIntyre in their defence, took the lead through Lennon Campbell on 35 minutes.

This is Col Glen’s first season at national level and Dan MacDonald, who was closely marked throughout, won his side an opening day point with a goal on 70 minutes.

Inveraray 0 Lochaber 2

Lochaber earned two good points with an impressive 2-0 win against Inveraray at the Winterton.

Inveraray’s Allan MacDonald was suspended, and Coll MacKay was injured.

Stuart Callison has returned to the Lochaber ranks and he put his side ahead on just 7 minutes.

Ben Delaney made it 2-0 on 35 minutes to record a fine victory.

Mowi South Division 1

Ballachulish 0 Glasgow Mid Argyll 6

The Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds defeated Ballachulish 5-0 at the Jubilee.

Cailean MacLeod gave GMA a 16-minute lead with what was the only goal of the first half whilst former first team manager Mark Bain added a second on 52 minutes.

2022 GMA second team player of the year Ross Brown made it 3-0 on 55 minutes after referee James Munro awarded the visitors a penalty.

Angus MacInnes on 57 minutes and Connal MacDiarmid just 10 minutes later made it 5-0.

Cailean MacLeod, who started the goal-rush, completed the scoring with just 20 minutes remaining.

Kyles Athletic 0 Aberdour 5

Aberdour marked their return to Mowi South Division 1 with a convincing 5-0 victory over the Kyles Athletic second team in a match switched to the Dunoon Stadium.

David MacKenzie gave Aberdour a 33 minute lead and David MacDougall doubled their advantage just three minutes before the break before a second from David MacKenzie on 44 minutes made it 3-0 at the turnaround.

David MacDougall got his second on the hour with David MacKenzie completing his hat-trick on 71 minutes.

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 4 Inveraray 3

Kilmory edged out neighbours Inveraray seconds 4-3 in their 2pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Kilmory took charge of the contest with three quick goals on 12, 15 and 22 minutes, giving Alex Cunningham a hat-trick.

However, Inveraray reorganised with changes in both defence and midfield, and they showed character to fight back with Ewan Donnan on 47 minutes, Neil Campbell on 56 minutes and Ewan Donnan again on 77 minutes making it 3-3.

With just six minutes remaining, Kilmory’s Euan Gilmour scrambled the ball past home keeper Scott Robertson to score what proved to be the winner.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)

WCA Fixtures

The Women’s Camanachd Association regional leagues also got under way with most matches taking place on Sunday March 5.

Mowi South Division 2

Dunadd 7 Glasgow Mid Argyll 2

Dunadd beat the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team 7-2 in their 2pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Eilidh Cameron scored six times for Dunadd with Kyra Robertson getting the other. Kirsty Gray and Kirsty Rodger replied.

NO_AA10inveraraylochaber1 Fraser Watt, Inveraray, prevents Ryan Johnstone, Lochaber getting a clean swing at the ball.

NO_AA10inveraraylochaber02 Ryan Johnstone, Lochaber, and Nicholas Crawford, Inveraray, tussle for the ball.