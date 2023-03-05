Fort William trio livens up Inveraray club

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An almost full house was welcomed by chairman Roddy MacDiarmid to the Inveraray Inn for the February meeting of the Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club.

Supporting players were plentiful and included: Fyne Folk, with Jake MacKay, Alex John MacLeod and Sally Hall on fiddle and Agnes Liddell on keyboard; Stevie Baird, a newcomer to the club, on accordion accompanied by John Kelly on guitar and Agnes on keyboard; Janet Graham, from Cumbernauld on accordion, accompanied by Agnes; Calum MacDonald, a native of Inveraray but currently a student in Stirling, playing accordion solos; Angus J MacColl on pipes accompanied by Agnes; and Donnie McCorquodale on accordion, accompanied by Agnes and Angus J on drums.

All their contributions were much enjoyed by an appreciative audience.

Guest artists were Fort William-based Robert Nairn and his Trio, with Robert on button box, his brother Alan on drums and Andrew MacDonald on piano accordion.

They played a varied and entertaining programme; from Scottish, Gaelic and Irish waltzes, pipe marches, two-steps, pipe jigs, and schottisches, with Andrew playing a nice set on lead accordion and the band finished with a stirring medley of reels.

The chairman thanked all the players for a wonderful night of music and the evening ended with a grand stramash.

In a change to the scheduled programme, the club welcomes well known bandleader Ian Muir from Prestwick and his Trio this week.

Ian has been guest artist at the club on several occasions so another great soiree is in store.