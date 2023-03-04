Body of missing hillwalker found during Argyll rescue operation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The body of a man was recovered from near Cairndow by Police Scotland officers and the Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team on Sunday February 26.

It is believed the 66-year-old had set out to climb Beinn an Lochain near the Rest & Be Thankful

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 7.05pm on Sunday, 26 February of concern for a 66-year-old man who had not returned as planned from a walk on Beinn an Lochain in the Arrochar area.

“A search was carried out involving the Police Scotland and Arrochar mountain rescue teams and the HM Coastguard helicopter.

“The man’s body was found on the hill around 10.25pm. His next of kin were made aware.”

A statement on Arrochar’s Mountain Rescue Team’s Facebook page said: “Arrochar Mountain Rescue was tasked with locating a missing hillwalker, unfortunately on locating him there were no vital signs, (and) we recovered the body with the help of HM Coastguard. Our condolences go out to his family.”

Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team have also been approached for comment.