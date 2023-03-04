Apply now to join Argyll Cèilidh Trail 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Applications are once again open for Argyll Cèilidh Trail – Ceòl mun Cuairt – a yearly initiative run by Oban-based community Gaelic arts organisation Fèis Latharna.

The trail offers an amazing paid opportunity for traditional music instrumentalists and singers aged 16 to 25 years to be auditioned and trained to form a six-piece band leading to a three-week tour of Argyll and the islands this summer.

Members of the band are supported by a coordinator and get specialist training on

creating arrangements, playing for dancing, calling dance steps, using PA and promoting their own tour.

The 2022 Argyll Cèilidh Trail tour delivered 18 performances, including visits to Islay, Mull and Tiree.

The group also took part in one of the final concerts of the Blas Festival in Inverness in September.

Fèis Latharna chairperson Davy Macdonald said: “Many members of Argyll Cèilidh Trail have gone on to further education in music and pursue careers in music. This is a

tremendous opportunity to receive extensive support and training, and experience life on the road as a performing musician.

“We’re excited to bring together a new band for 2023 and look forward to seeing the group out on tour once again this summer.”

The closing date for applications is Sunday March 12, with auditions being held in Oban

on Saturday April 15.

To apply for Argyll Cèilidh Trail go to www.feislatharna.org or Argyll Cèilidh Trail – Ceòl mun Cuairt’s Facebook page.