Terrific turnout for Feorlin’s fundraiser

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Inveraray-held coffee afternoon in aid the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation last Saturday had organisers buoyed by a strong Mid Argyll community turnout.

As reported in last week’s Advertiser, rugby fanatic Feorlin Renton from the town, who plays for Mid Argyll RFC but has been nursing a knee injury lately, put her energy into raising funds for a charity in close focus of the rugby world.

Helped by a pleasant sunny Saturday, the coffee afternoon put on to raise money in the fight against motor neurone disease (MND), which claimed the life of Scotland rugby great Doddie Weir, was very busy, with Mid Argyll folk and some visitors to the town dropping in to show their support, too.

More than £1,100 had been raised by the beginning of this week.

Feorlin said: “I would like to thank everyone who attended on the day and the local businesses and members of the community who donated items for the raffle.

“These include Susan Paterson and the staff of the pharmacy in Lochgilphead for selling tickets, and Bonnie Argyll, The Courtyard and The George Hotel, Inveraray for kindly selling tickets, too.

“A big thank you to everyone who baked, and to my Mid Argyll teammate Daisy Mather who helped me on the day in raising money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“Thanks also to Margaret Mather, Inveraray Senior Citizens, and Nicoll Hall Committee for the use of the Nicoll Hall on the day.

“To artist Stuart Herd, who generously gifted the ‘Big Push For Doddie’ print, which was the main raffle prize won by Allan Duff of Inveraray.

“Finally, a huge thank you to Scottish Rugby; to the Scotland women’s rugby squad who kindly sent forward a lovely letter and two Rugby World Cup jerseys for the raffle, which were won by Paula Cameron of Ardrishaig and the Buckley family of Tayvallich.

“Thanks also go to Graham Law from Scottish Rugby, for the donation of recently signed Scotland men’s squad rugby jersey – which will be raffled on the last day of the Six Nations on Saturday March 18 in the George Hotel, Inveraray.

“Thank you to everyone.”

All money raised will help the My Name’s Doddie Foundation in their research and helping those currently living with MND

Tickets for the Scotland men’s squad jersey are still available from the businesses above until Friday March 17.

PRINT CAPTIONS

Allan Duff of Inveraray was delighted to win the limited edition print ‘A Big Push For Doddie’ by artist Stuart Herd. NO_AA09coffeeafternoon05

Feorlin, right, with her friend and Mid Argyll RFC teammate Daisy Mather, who helped throughout the afternoon. NO_AA09coffeeafternoon03

Mid Argyll RFC coaches and families enjoyed themselves at the coffee afternoon. From front right, coaches Lee Buckley, Ross Fyfe, Drew Buckley, Lynsey Fyfe, and the Fyfe family. NO_AA09coffeeafternoon04

A busy afternoon in memory of Scotland rugby hero Doddie Weir, and in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. NO_AA09coffeeafternoon01

Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown enjoys a cuppa at the coffee afternoon. NO_AA09coffeeafternoon02